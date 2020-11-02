Joe Brant shifts COVID testing indoors

Joseph Brant Hospital is making changes to its COVID-19 testing operations to better serve the Burlington community in colder weather.

Starting November 3, drive-through testing will be discontinued due to the cold weather and all COVID-19 testing will be conducted indoors at the JBH Assessment Centre.

The Assessment Centre is easily accessed from the entrance on North Shore Boulevard, with signs directing visitors to the orange entrance doors and designated parking area. The hospital asks that visitors arrive at their scheduled time as parking is limited, and wait in the vehicle until the time of your appointment.

For those arriving without a vehicle, JBH asks them to approach the door at the time of the scheduled appointment and wait outside until a staff member greets them.

Visitors must bring their Ontario health card and the heath cards of any family members who will be tested. Masks that cover nose and mouth must be worn, hands must be sanitized and visitors must maintain a physical distance (2 metres or 6 feet) from others when waiting for the test.

Testing is by appointment only, and only for individuals who meet the provincial testing criteria. Please visit covid-19.ontario.ca for more information. Children under one year should go to their family health-care provider for COVID-19 testing.

Appointments can be made by visiting https://covidtesting.josephbranthospital.ca

. Individuals using the online booking platform can now schedule their appointment from the available dates and times, as well as booking appointments for up to 3 family members who meet the provincial criteria. Instructions on how to access the Assessment Centre will be provided in a confirmation email. Please note that appointments can not be booked from 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 3 as we transition to the new online platform.

Appointments can also be made by calling 905-632-3737, extension 6550. Those individuals with accessibility needs are asked to make their appointments by phone, so JBH can understand their specific needs and plan their visit accordingly. Phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Some pharmacies are also providing COVID-19 testing for individuals who are not showing symptoms and are eligible for testing as part of a targeted initiative as determined by the government or public health, such as residents, workers or visitors of long-term care homes.

Anyone experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.