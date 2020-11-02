City’s Community Recycling Centres and Waste Transfer Stations partly re-opened

Over the weekend, the City of Hamilton temporarily closed its three Community Recycling Centres and Waste Transfer Stations due to an operational disruption with its contractor.

The City has been working quickly to implement contingency plans and is planning to reopen all three sites by Tuesday morning.

All three Waste Transfer Stations are now open.

• The Community Recycling Centres on Kenora Avenue and Kilbride Road have reopened .

• The Community Recycling Centre on Olympic Drive will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3.

At this time, residents will not be able to pick up or exchange damaged green bins or blue boxes at the Community Recycling Centres. This service will likely remain unavailable through the week of November 2. Residents can still pick up or exchange blue boxes only at any of the Municipal Service Centres during regular business hours www.hamilton.ca/msc, green bins will be unavailable until further notice.

Community Recycling Centres are places for residents to drop off waste that isn’t collected at the curb. Waste Transfer Stations are for commercial customers and waste collection trucks to drop off waste.

The operational disruption was related to the contractor requesting additional funds related to COVID-19 and their claim that residents clearing out their yards, homes and garages has resulted in increased tonnages.