The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Big jump in new COVID cases in Halton and Hamilton
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Big jump in new COVID cases in Halton and Hamilton

by
November 2, 2020

Both Halton Region Public Health and Hamilton Public health are reporting large increases in new COVID 19 cases. Halton added 53 new cases –23 in Oakville, 16 in Milton, eight in Burlington and 6 in Halton Hills. There was also one death recorded in Halton, but hospitalizations were unchanged at nine.

Hamilton had 43 new cases compared the 17 the previous day. Hamilton’s 7 day average for new COVID cases is 24.1, Halton’s is almost 32.

There were three new outbreaks reported in Hamilton; Shalom Village where one staffer tested positive, Baywoods Place Long Term care, also a single staffer and Castelli Cucina Restaurant in Hamilton where three staff tested positive.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top