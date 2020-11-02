Big jump in new COVID cases in Halton and Hamilton

Both Halton Region Public Health and Hamilton Public health are reporting large increases in new COVID 19 cases. Halton added 53 new cases –23 in Oakville, 16 in Milton, eight in Burlington and 6 in Halton Hills. There was also one death recorded in Halton, but hospitalizations were unchanged at nine.

Hamilton had 43 new cases compared the 17 the previous day. Hamilton’s 7 day average for new COVID cases is 24.1, Halton’s is almost 32.

There were three new outbreaks reported in Hamilton; Shalom Village where one staffer tested positive, Baywoods Place Long Term care, also a single staffer and Castelli Cucina Restaurant in Hamilton where three staff tested positive.