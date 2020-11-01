Toronto Argonauts linebacker wanted in Pittsburgh shooting

Jeffrey Ali Knox Jr., 28, is wanted for two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a firearm without a licence. He is also sought on one count of not to possess, use, manufacture or control a firearm and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

The charges stem from an Oct. 23 shooting in the South Side Flats area of Pittsburgh in which two men were injured and hospitalized, according to a Pittsburgh Police spokesperson

Police arrived at the scene at the intersection of E Carson and S 17th streets, and found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital in stable but serious condition. The suspect had fled.

Chris Balenovich, manager of communications for the Toronto Argonauts, said in a statement to CBC News on Sunday that the team has been made aware of the charges.

“The team is well aware of the charges against Jeff. Obviously, we take these matters very seriously and we are currently looking into it and determining the appropriate next steps for our organization,” Balenovich said.

Pittsburgh-born Knox played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, starting in 2015, and was named West Division All-Star. He was also named Saskatchewan’s Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Rookie that year. He tried to get on with several NFL teams but was released. He also spent some time with the Argonauts in 2018 and the Ottawa Redblacks in 2019 before rejoining the Argonauts earlier this year.