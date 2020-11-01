Significant easing of new COVID cases in Hamilton

Hamilton recorded 17 new cases of COVID19—a big drop from the 43 cases reported on Saturday. Hospitalizations in Hamilton remained unchanged at three. Hamilton reported one new outbreak at Hamilton Continuing Care where one staffer tested positive. There were 21 new cases in Halton -four in each of Burlington, Halton Hills and Milton and nine cases in Oakville. Halton’s hospitalizations remained unchanged at 9 cases over the regions; four hospital sites.

The local numbers come as Ontario is reporting 977 cases of COVID19. There were another 9 deaths reported. Hospitalizations rose by 30 to 350 but ICU cases dropped by one to 72 and ventilator cases were down by eight.