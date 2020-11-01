Saskatoon election will determine fate of Bus Rapid Transit

Saskatoon voters go to the polls November 9th in an election that could have implications for the city’s 38 kilometer Bus Rapid Transit system that was approved by council last year. The race pits current mayor Charlie Clark against former mayor Don Atchison and three other candidates. The four challengers are all in favour of shelving BRT but a poll taken last year showed 74% of Saskatoon residents would be more inclined to use the system if the frequency were to be increased to every 10 minutes.

The proposed Saskatoon system: would consist of 38 Kilometers of BRT over three lines. 3.5 kilometers of the system would be in dedicated lanes. The speed and frequency of the BRT system would be enhanced with 38 km of fibre optic cable and 114 upgraded traffic signal controllers. The result will be 90 Intersections with transit signal priority. Over the three lines there will be 85 BRT stations equipped with identification pylons, real time information display, with on-call radiant heat, and CCTV cameras

Saskatoon would be required to cover almost 27% of total eligible costs, while the balance would be covered by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan. For example, the total capital investment for the BRT system is estimated $120 million +\- 25%. Under this investment scenario, The City would contribute an estimated $32.4 million, while the remaining $88 million is anticipated to be covered by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan.