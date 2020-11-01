New COVID cases near 1,000

Ontario is reporting 977 cases of COVID19. There were another 9 deaths reported. Hospitalizations rose by 30 to 350 but ICU cases dropped by one to 72 and ventilator cases were down by eight.

Hamilton has recorded 43 new COVID 19 cases overnight. There are also three new outbreaks: one at the Service Ontario outlet on Dundurn Street where two staff tested positive, another at Villa Italia involving one staffer and the third outbreak at the Lululemon Athletica in Limeridge mall, again involving two staff members. Hospitalization in Hamilton remained unchanged at three.Halton reported 25 new COVID cases, down from 37 the day before. 19 of the new cases were in Oakville, Burlington had 3, Milton 2 and Halton Hills one new case. Hospitalizations in Halton dropped by one case to nine. There were no new deaths recorded in either Hamilton or Halton