Doug Celebrates Movember

Premier Doug Ford threw his support behind this year’s Movember campaign is support of men’s’ health and awareness. The movement supports research and awareness into prostate cancer, testicular cancer, colon cancer and men’s’ mental health.

Movember got its start in Australia and has spread to many countries around the world. Its mission is to make a significant impact on men’s health through increased understanding of the health risks men face, encouraging men to take action to remain well, and ensuring that when men are sick they know what to do and take action.

Movember’s awareness and education program is best known for encouraging the growth of a new moustache or participants can find another way to support the cause — whether it’s a test of physical endurance or a not-so-sweaty pledge to kick a bad habit.

The Movember website and mobile applications are the hub for all men’s health information. Movember also hosts and attends events throughout the year where participants deliver health related information in a fun and engaging way.

Last year the Canadian branch of Movember raised almost $21 Million for research into men’s health.