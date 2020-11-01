Halloween rampage in Quebec City leaves 2 dead, five injured

A 24-year-old man described as dressed in medieval garb and brandishing a sword is in custody after a rampage in Quebec City that killed two and injured five. The man was arrested early Sunday morning after the attacks that took place in the shadow of the Chateau Frontenac hotel in the historic district of Quebec City

The call went out to police around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They found victims in at least four locations, including near the Château Frontenac hotel. Police combed the area for two and a half hours before finally arresting the suspect who did not put up a struggle.

​Quebec City ​police Chief Robert Pigeon said during a news conference Sunday morning that the suspect is from the Montreal area and came to the capital “with the intention of doing the most damage possible.” Police said the suspect did not have a criminal record but had once threatened ”in a medical context” to commit violence.