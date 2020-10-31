Teenaged girl has been missing for a week

The Hamilton Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing 14 year old Hamilton female, Odette “Alex” NAJERA-SALGADO.

Odette “Alex” NAJERA SALGADO was last seen in Hamilton on October 24, 2020, and is believed to have traveled to the Toronto or Etobicoke area.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Odette “Alex” NAJERA SALGADO is described as female Latina, 14 years of age, 5’1”, 100lbs, long straight black hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing.

Police are asking if anyone sees the teen to please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information that could assist our investigators please call Division 3 Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851 or Division 30 Staff Sergeant 905-546-3886

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Hamilton ICE Unit Arrests Two Men Distributing Child Pornography

The Hamilton Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit continues to relentlessly pursue offenders who engage in the distribution of child sexual abuse material. In October, seven judicial orders were obtained which included the execution of three warrants to search.

As a result of two unrelated investigations in October 2020, two male suspects residing in Hamilton were identified and searches were conducted at their respective dwellings. The searches were conducted with the assistance of the Technological Crimes Unit and Uniform Patrol.

A 57-year-old male and a 39-year-old male were arrested and charged with various child pornography related offences. A forensic examination of seized devices, capable of storing digital media, is ongoing and it is possible that further charges may be filed.

The Hamilton Police Service is a member of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Combat Internet Child Exploitation. This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Anyone with information that could assist with these investigations into these crimes are asked to contact any member of the ICE unit by calling 905-540-5247 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com