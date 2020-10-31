Scramble for battleground state votes in final weekend of US campaign

With less than 72 hours to go to the US election, the advance polling will exceed 90 million Saturday and the final total votes cast is likely to exceed 150 Million, making it the highest voter turnout in US history.

In two states, Texas and Hawaii, turnout is already more than the total vote from 2016, with days left for absentee ballots to be returned. Ten other states, including major battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada, have surpassed 80 percent of the turnout from the last presidential election.

Pundits on the weekend cable news shows suggest Democrats are more likely to be early voters than Republicans, but also concede that the Republicans usually have a stronger get-out-the-vote team on election day.

The outlier to this theory is Florida, the state Trump must win and Biden would like to win to reduce the likelihood of a court challenge to the election. There, 40 percent of the ballots returned came from registered Democrats, and 37.9 percent from registered Republicans.

Another critical state for both candidates is Pennsylvania. A poll released Saturday morning shows , Democrat Joe Biden holding a 5-point lead over Republican President Donald Trump in a Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll. The poll had Biden at 49% of likely state voters, while 44% support Trump, somewhat tighter than last week, when another Muhlenberg survey showed Biden leading Trump 51% to 44%.

Trump will visit four rural locations in Pennsylvania today and his wife Melania will stage one of her own. Tomorrow. Biden will be in Philadelphia to deliver one of his final speeches of the campaign state’s biggest media market. And on Monday, Mr. Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, will visit all four corners of the state. Today Biden is in Michigan where he is campaigning with former President Barack Obama. Obama has been barnstorming key states hammering Trump with evident relish. Today the former President released a video of his doing a little retail telephone campaigning for his former running mate.