Hamilton sees new COVID cases spike

Hamilton has recorded 43 new COVID 19 cases overnight. There are also three new outbreaks: one at the Service Ontario outlet on Dundurn Street where two staff tested positive, another at Villa Italia involving one staffer and the third outbreak at the Lululemon Athletica in Limeridge mall, again involving two staff members. Hospitalization in Hamilton remained unchanged at three.

Halton reported 25 new COVID cases, down from 37 the day before. 19 of the new cases were in Oakville, Burlington had 3, Milton 2 and Halton Hills one new case. Hospitalizations in Halton dropped by one case to nine. There were no new deaths recorded in either Hamilton or Halton.

Province wide, for the second time this month Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID 19 cases. There were g 1,015 cases of COVID19. Locally, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 282 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 88 in York Region. There are 798 more resolved cases and over 41,900 tests completed. Nine deaths were reported. Hospitalizations were up by six to 320, but ICU patients dropped by 2 to 73. 54 of those patients are on a ventilator.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he’ll ask the province’s health experts to come up with a plan to allow more businesses to reopen in the areas hardest hit by COVID-19 after a 28-day period of tighter public health restrictions expires next month.

There was considerable anger expressed in GTA communities when figures were released that showed gyms, bars and restaurants were not a major factor in the jump in new COVID 19 cases that led to their lockdown.