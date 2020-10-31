Halton Regional Police Service looking for youth advisors

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is launching their first ever Youth Advisory Council. In a release the HPS noted, “Recognizing that youth interactions and engagement present a unique and exciting opportunity for law enforcement, our police service has developed this council for the purpose of increasing connectivity and to better understand the needs of the youth living in the Region of Halton. In recent years, youth have assumed an increased role within the community and have used their voices to effect change. Through the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion office, we have identified the need to enhance our service delivery model as it relates to youth and their involvement in driving change within the police service and our community.”

The goal of the Youth Advisory Council is to:

Advise the Police Service on how our policies, programs and outreach initiatives are impacting youth living in the Region of Halton.

Understand how current programs and initiatives can be enhanced to better support and serve our youth and the community.

Assist in the development of future programs and initiatives to meet the changing needs of the community.

The concept for the Youth Advisory Council was developed in consultation with the police service, local youth and community stakeholders who felt that there was a critical gap in how police engage youth living in the Region of Halton. The HRPS has recognized that all citizens, including youth, have a role to play in ensuring that Halton is the safest and most inclusive Region in Canada.

“We recognize that youth are our future and today more than ever, their voices must be heard and have an impact on how we as a Police Service develop programs and initiatives to enhance community safety and well-being. This Youth Advisory Council will be a great addition to our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion strategy by ensuring we have a point of contact between our Police Service and the diverse youth living in the Region of Halton” says Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie.

​The HRPS is looking for youth aged 14-18 who want to inspire change and employ their diverse perspectives and experiences to ensure that the police service is more inclusive and meets the needs of youth living in the Region of Halton. Applications are open as of Friday, October 30, 2020.

More information about this initiative and the application process can be found here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/community/youth/youthadvisorycouncil.php