Contract dispute has shut down Recycling Centres and Waste Transfer Stations

The City of Hamilton has temporarily closed its three Community Recycling Centres (CRC) and Waste Transfer Stations due to an operational disruption with its contractor. The operational disruption is related to the Contractor requesting additional funds related to COVID-19 and their claim that residents clearing out their yards, homes and garages has resulted in increased tonnages.

The centres located on Olympic Drive, Kenora Avenue and Kilbride Road will be temporarily closed and residents are advised to hold onto their waste and recycling at this time.

The City is currently working to implement contingency plans and hopes to reopen all three CRCs and Waste Transfer Stations as soon as possible. More information will follow as soon as it becomes available.

CRCs are places for residents to drop off waste that isn’t collected at the curb. Waste Transfer Stations are for commercial customers and waste collection trucks to drop off waste.

Additional info: https://www.hamilton.ca/garbage-recycling/waste-recycling-facilities/community-recycling-centre-locations