Body recovered believed to be that of missing Bradford teen

A tragic end to a week long search for a missing teen from Bradford, north of Toronto. South Simcoe police said they believe the body of a teenage boy, who went missing last Friday, has been found.

At a news conference Friday evening, South Simcoe police said they found items believed to belong to 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi in the area of Eighth Line and Professor Day Drive in Bradford, Ont., about 68 kilometres north of Toronto, around 3 p.m. Police said the youngster left his home near Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive on Saturday, Oct. 24 around 7:45 a.m

The OPP Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit was called in and found a body in a nearby pond.

The disappearance had galvanized the community and many came forward to help search for the missing boy or to share home surveillance camera video. Chief Andrew Fletcher of South Simcoe Police issued a statement:

“On behalf of South Simcoe Police Service, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Siem Zerezghi. I would also like to extend our sympathy to the community of Bradford West Gwillimbury and everyone impacted by this. There was an incredible outpouring of concern and support for Siem and his family during these difficult days. We join you all in your grief.

The South Simcoe Police Service used everything we had to find Siem, including assistance from neighboring police services and other first responders, but unfortunately the search ended in a way no one wanted. Our team is feeling the impact of this and wish we could have changed the outcome. We are continuing with the investigation and will be supporting the family in the weeks ahead. This loss will be felt deeply in the hearts of everyone. We are posting counselling resources on our website. If you or your children are struggling, please reach out.”

The mayor of the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Rob Keffer, the council and staff also expressed their condolences to Zerezghi’s family.