Another 1000-plus day for new COVID cases

For the second time this month Ontario is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID 19 cases. There were g 1,015 cases of COVID19. Locally, there are 325 new cases in Toronto, 282 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 88 in York Region. There are 798 more resolved cases and over 41,900 tests completed. Nine deaths were reported. Hospitalizations were up by six to 320, but ICU patients dropped by 2 to 73. 54 of those patients are on a ventilator.

Halton Public Health reported a jump in new COVID 19 cases to 37. Oakville reported 13 cases, Milton had 10, Burlington had seven cases as did Halton Hills. Hospitalizations in Halton dropped by two cases to 10. The number of COVID cases at the Chartwell Willowgrove LTC has now risen to 22-13 staff and 9 residents. Hospitalizations in Hamilton Healthcare Centres was unchanged at 3 cases.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he’ll ask the province’s health experts to come up with a plan to allow more businesses to reopen in the areas hardest hit by COVID-19 after a 28-day period of tighter public health restrictions expires next month.

Ford made the announcement as the province reported another 896 cases of COVID-19, and saw the seven-day average of daily cases climb above 900 for the first time in the pandemic. Thursday health officials unveiled new modelling showing s Ontario can expect to see between 800-1,200 cases per day in the coming weeks.

There was considerable anger expressed in GTA communities when figures were released that showed gyms, bars and restaurants were not a major factor in the jump in new COVID 19 cases that led to their lockdown.

At the Federal Level Canada’s top medical officer Theresa Tam said she was not happy with the number of new COVID cases she is seeing nation-wide and noted that there are more than a thousand patients in Canadian hospitals with the virus.