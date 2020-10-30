Just under 900 new COVID cases in Ontario

Ontario recorded 896 new COVID cases overnight with 796 cases resolved. There were 9 deaths recorded. Despite the large numbers of new cases recorded in recent weeks Hospitalizations have not seen a significant jump. Yesterday hospital cases actually dropped by eight to 314 and ICU cases came down by two to 75. Ventilated cases remained unchanged at 52.

Hamilton reported a big drop in new COVID19 cases from 38 to 13. Hospitalizations in Hamilton remained steady a three cases. Halton also saw a drop in new cases, from 35 to 29. 10 cases were in Milton which has been showing relatively higher numbers of cases per 100,000 population than other municipalities in the region. Oakville had 10 new cases, Burlington six and Halton Hills three. There was one death recorded in Halton. Hospitalizations remained steady at 12 patients across the region’s four hospital sites.

Yesterday public health officials said that even though Ontario is experiencing its highest daily number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began, the rate of growth is actually slowing. At a news conference on Thursday, Adalsteinn Brown, dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said Ontario is now seeing “much slower growth.” He says it means that it is unlikely the hospital system will become overwhelmed. If current trends hold, Dr. Brown said, Ontario can expect a “steady state” of 800 to 1,200 cases a day. “Although cases are continuing to grow, that growth has slowed and we are starting to see a more gentle curve there.”