It’s that time again, change your clocks

Sunday night the clocks go back an hour, but this year there seems to be growing opposition to the bi-annual moving of the clocks. And Ottawa MPP Jeremy Roberts has introduced a private members bill that would make Daylight Savings Time year-round. “Academic studies from across the word have suggested that the bi-annual change can cause serious negative effects, such as increased depression rates, heart attacks, strokes, and higher numbers of fatal collisions,” said Roberts. The Bill would only go into effect if similar legislations could be passed in neighbouring jurisdictions Quebec and New York state. There appears to be growing support for having one time system year round, but there is not consensus on whether it should be year-round Daylight Savings, as MPP Roberts suggests or Standard Time.

Fire officials like the time change because it provides an opportunity to remind residents to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Again this year Hamilton Fire Department is recommending residents install new batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks.

The department advises, “To survive a fire, occupants need to know one exists. Working smoke alarms provide this protection. Smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home and outside of all sleeping areas. For added protection, it is recommended to also install smoke alarms inside all bedrooms. Chief Dave Cunliffe says “In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their job, they need to have working batteries. When you change your clocks this weekend, remember to also install new batteries in all alarms to protect yourself and your family. The Hamilton Fire Department also recommends that you check the expiry dates on your alarms and test them to ensure they are working.”

Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if a home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law. Failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket of $360 or a fine of up to $50,000.”

For more information, contact the Hamilton Fire Department – Fire Prevention Division by calling 905 546-2424 ext. 1380 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or online at www.hamilton.ca/fire.