Accused was spray painting Halton surveillance cameras
At approximately 1:20 am on October 28, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service was contacted by a citizen regarding a male who was observed on video surveillance spray painting the lenses of several surveillance cameras in the area of Sherwood Heights Drive and Will Scarlett Boulevard in Oakville.
Police responded to the area and were able to locate and arrest the suspect. Investigation revealed that the suspect was responsible for a break in to a storage facility in the area.
Vito Ferrari (46) of Oakville has been charged with:
Break and Enter – Commit
Mischief Under $5000 (4 counts)
Trespassing at Night
Disguise with Intent
Fail to Comply with Release Order (4 counts)
Fail to Comply with Probation Order (4 counts)
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Shane Glenfield of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2263.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestopp
Stolen vehicle investigation uncovers stash of drugs, guns
Also on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, members of the Halton Regional Police Service – 1 District Street Crime Unit and Risk Mitigation Team concluded a criminal investigation involving a stolen vehicle from Milton. With the assistance of the Tactical Rescue Unit, investigators executed a Criminal Code search warrant on Princess Street in the Town of Rockwood.
As a result of the investigation officers recovered the stolen vehicle and also located and seized the following:
Stolen snowmobile from Wellington County
.22 firearm
Ammunition
Replica firearms
2.5 ounces of methamphetamine
20 grams of purple fentanyl
1 ounce of cocaine
Approximately $1000 in cash
Joseph Evans (27) of Rockwood was charged with:
Theft Over $5000
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
Contravention of Storage Regulations
Careless Storage of a Firearm
Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule 1- Methamphetamine
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule 1- Fentanyl
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule 1- Cocaine
Courtney Duchesne-Bloom (22) of Durham was charged with:
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
Contravention of Storage Regulations
Careless Storage of a Firearm
Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
Fail to Comply with Probation Order
In addition, a 2019 Dodge Ram was impounded for 180 days under the vehicle impoundment program.
Both were held pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Shaun Steinmar of the 1 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext.2491.