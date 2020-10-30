Accused was spray painting Halton surveillance cameras

​At approximately 1:20 am on October 28, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service was contacted by a citizen regarding a male who was observed on video surveillance spray painting the lenses of several surveillance cameras in the area of Sherwood Heights Drive and Will Scarlett Boulevard in Oakville.

Police responded to the area and were able to locate and arrest the suspect. Investigation revealed that the suspect was responsible for a break in to a storage facility in the area.

Vito Ferrari (46) of Oakville has been charged with:

Break and Enter – Commit

Mischief Under $5000 (4 counts)

Trespassing at Night

Disguise with Intent

Fail to Comply with Release Order (4 counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (4 counts)

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Shane Glenfield of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2263.

​Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestopp

Stolen vehicle investigation uncovers stash of drugs, guns

Also on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, members of the Halton Regional Police Service – 1 District Street Crime Unit and Risk Mitigation Team concluded a criminal investigation involving a stolen vehicle from Milton. With the assistance of the Tactical Rescue Unit, investigators executed a Criminal Code search warrant on Princess Street in the Town of Rockwood.

As a result of the investigation officers recovered the stolen vehicle and also located and seized the following:

Stolen snowmobile from Wellington County

.22 firearm

Ammunition

Replica firearms

2.5 ounces of methamphetamine

20 grams of purple fentanyl

1 ounce of cocaine

Approximately $1000 in cash

Joseph Evans (27) of Rockwood was charged with:

Theft Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Contravention of Storage Regulations

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule 1- Methamphetamine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule 1- Fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Schedule 1- Cocaine

Courtney Duchesne-Bloom (22) of Durham was charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Contravention of Storage Regulations

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

In addition, a 2019 Dodge Ram was impounded for 180 days under the vehicle impoundment program.

Both were held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Shaun Steinmar of the 1 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext.2491.