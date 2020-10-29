New COVID cases back above 900

Ontario is reporting 934 cases of COVID19. Locally, there are 420 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel, 95 in York Region and 58 in Ottawa. There are 820 more resolved cases and over 35,600 tests completed. Hospitalizations showed an increase of 9 bringing the total in hospital to 322. ICU patients also increased by 6 to 77. Patients requiring ventilators increased by one to 52,

Both Hamilton and Halton reported large jumps in new COVID 19 cases yesterday after relatively lower reports. Hamilton’s new COVID count jumped by 33 cases, but hospitalizations remained low at 3, all at HHSC. The latest Hamilton outbreak to be reported was at St Marguerite d’Youville School where 2 students tested positive. There is also an unnamed out break involving a local basketball game where 6 participants tested positive.

Halton reported 35 new cases, up from 23 the day before. Milton was the Halton Hot spot accounting for 15 of the new cases. Oakville had 9 new cases, Burlington 8 and Halton Hills 2. Cases requiring hospitalization dropped by one to 12 across Halton’s four hospitals.