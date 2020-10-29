Driving test logjam may be eased

The wait times for driver tests in Ontario may start to ease soon.Ontario announced that the province is working with its service provider, DriveTest, to hire more than 130 additional temporary driver examiners to help address the backlog of passenger road tests which resulted from the closure of DriveTest centres earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional temporary driver examiners are anticipated to begin conducting tests in December. By hiring additional temporary driver examiners, the province expects that DriveTest will shorten test wait times and reduce an estimated backlog of 350,000 passenger road tests to pre-COVID-19 levels by March 2021.

“Our government recognizes that the closure of DriveTest centres due to COVID-19 has caused hardship and uncertainty for people trying to get their driver’s licences,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “That’s why we are working with DriveTest to hire more examiners to make more road tests available to ensure that people who need a road test can get one as quickly as possible.”

To protect the safety of Ontarians, DriveTest continues to require customers to wear face coverings inside centres and during road tests, sanitize their hands when they enter the building and submit to temperature checks and screening questions for those taking road tests. Exceptions will be made for those taking motorcycle road tests and for people with a medical condition or a disability.

All DriveTest staff will wear appropriate personal protective equipment when serving customers and driver examiners will also be equipped with face shields/goggles, sanitizer packages and seat covers when conducting road tests.