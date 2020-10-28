Hamilton Hospitals get $16 Million for new patient beds

Both Hamilton hospital corporations picked up some extra provincial cash yesterday. Hamilton Health Sciences will be receiving up to $9,087,800 for up to 93 total patient beds. St. Joseph’s Healthcare will be receiving $6,656,900 for up to 64 total patient beds to help alleviate hospital capacity pressures and reduce wait times.

“Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph’s Healthcare are two world-class health care systems,” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “The additional funding of nearly $16 million will help alleviate pressures on the acute care hospitals in Hamilton and underscores our government’s commitment toward ending hallway health care.”

The province has released $234.5 million for 139 critical care beds and up to 1,349 hospital beds included in Ontario’s fall COVID 19 preparedness plan,

“Our government is making the necessary investments to quickly and effectively increase hospital capacity and reduce wait times for patients and families in Hamilton,” said Health Minister Elliott. “This additional investment will ensure our health care system is able to respond to future waves of COVID-19 and help patients waiting for surgeries and other procedures get the care they need, faster.”

The government is pumping extra money into the health care system to allow hospitals to:

• Extend hours for additional priority surgeries and diagnostic imaging;

• Help up to 850 alternate level of care patients access proper care in a home or community setting to help free up hospital capacity;

• Expanding digital health and virtual services

• Improve access to mental health and addictions services and supports; and

• Increase home and community care service by adding 484,000 nursing and therapy visits and 1.4 million personal support worker hours.

The province continues to develop an integrated health system capacity plan in response to COVID-19. This plan will help ensure hospitals can continue to provide care for COVID-19 patients and treat patients who have been waiting for surgeries and tests. The province will continue to monitor and assess the health system’s needs and address any challenges hospitals may face.