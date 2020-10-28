Hamilton and Halton both report hikes in new COVID19 cases

Both Hamilton and Halton reported large jumps in new COVID 19 cases after relatively lower reports yesterday. Hamilton’s new COVID count jumped by 33 cases, but hospitalizations remained low at 3, all at HHSC. The latest Hamilton outbreak to be reported was at St Marguerite d’Youville School where 2 students tested positive. There is also an unnamed out break involving a local basketball game where 6 participants tested positive.

Halton reported 35 new cases, up from 23 yesterday. Milton was the Halton Hot spot accounting for 15 of the new cases. Oakville had 9 new cases, Burlington 8 and Halton Hills 2. Cases requiring hospitalization dropped by one to 12 across Halton’s four hospitals.