Bradford youth has been missing since Friday

Police have stepped up their search for a 15-year-old Bradford boy who has now been missing for nearly five days.

Siem Zerezghi was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday at his home in the Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive area of Bradford. Yesterday, teams of officers conducted ground searches in the area of Siem Zerezghi’s last known whereabouts as one component of the ongoing investigation. Auxiliary officers checked backyards while the K9 Unit and officers on ATVs searched fields and wooded areas.

South Simcoe Police speaking to reporters in a media scrum this afternoon say that there is “no indication” that Zerezghi had any kind of dispute or argument with his family that would have prompted him to leave.

“It goes without saying that this a period of time that has passed so we are concerned for his wellbeing,” Sgt. David Phillips of the South Simcoe Police Service told reporters.“We have no indication that there is any sort of issues, we would just like to see him brought home safely. Our main goal is to find him alive and well.”

Police began a “large-scale” search for Zerezghi in Bradford this morning with support from the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue Team.

“At this point we are looking for tips from the public. Maybe somebody has seen Siem in another community,” Phillips said. “We are appealing to our neighbouring communities in York, Toronto and Peel. If anybody has had any sightings of him we would love to hear about it.” He said police were collecting as much home surveillance video as possible, but it would take many hours to examine the many hours of video.

Zerezghi is described as Black, five-foot-eleven with a thin build, short buzzed hair and brown/black eyes.