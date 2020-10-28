Beckett Fine Art Gallery is back in Hamilton

After having successful galleries in Vancouver and Toronto and being connected to the international arts community, Tom is delighted to be back in the city where it all started for the Beckett family and to carry on the tradition of high quality art and professional art services on vibrant Locke Street and join the local Hamilton arts community.

The new Locke Street gallery is a feast for the eyes to anyone who appreciates fine art. A stunning variety of rare Canadian and Indigenous and international art greets guests. With a keen eye for curating art from established and emerging artists, Tom proudly deals in contemporary and historical art of prominent artists including Arthur Shilling, David General, Robert Bateman, Frank Panabaker, Ethel Rosenfield, Patrick Bermingham and many more. The long-standing Beckett reputation attracts buyers and sellers of fine art works and collections from Hamilton, throughout Canada and internationally and fine art owners seeking art appraisals for estate and insurance purposes.

The Beckett family name in the Hamilton art scene goes back a century when Hubert Beckett opened his distinguished portrait photography studio on James St. South and was joined by his son, Thomas L. Beckett. Thomas subsequently founded Beckett Gallery at that location in 1966 and introduced Hamiltonians to extraordinary original art works. Tom Beckett joined his father and has continued in the fine art business for over 30 years.