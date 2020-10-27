Province records 827 new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 827 cases of COVID19. There are 355 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel, 89 in York Region and 58 in Ottawa. That leaves 156 new COVID cases outside of the province’s COVID hot spots. There are 691 more resolved cases and over 23,900 tests completed. There were 17 additional hospitalizations reported, bringing the provincial total to 312, but ICU patients dropped by three to 75 and patients on ventilators increase by one to 52. Four deaths were also reported.

Hamilton saw a big jump in new COVID 19 cases yesterday with 37 new cases recorded, up 14 from the previous day. There were no new outbreaks reported by Public Health. Hospitalizations remain low with only five cases reported. Halton, on the other hand, reported only 18 new cases after two days on the weekend where cases were above 30. Halton did she a jump in hospitalizations from 12 to 17. The news came on the same day that Premier Doug Ford said there would be no imposition of modified stage two restrictions on the region, a move that was strongly hinted at Friday. Yesterday Ontario Public health officials said the situation in Burlington did not justify a lockdown that would have seen restaurants closed for indoor dining.