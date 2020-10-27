Police hope surveillance video will help identify gunman

Area residents are asked to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious activity after police responded to the area of Stone Church Road East and Redmond Drive for reports of a single gunshot being fired.

On Monday, October 26, 2020, shortly after 11:00 p.m., two groups of males were involved in a dispute in the area of 525 Stone Church Road East. During that incident, a single gunshot was fired and the males disbursed prior to police arrival. Once on scene, police secured the area and later discovered the single shot had struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.

At this time there is no information to suggest anyone sustained an injury as a result of the incident.

Detectives from the Mountain Division Criminal Investigation Branch continue to investigate. Area residents are asked to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation, are urged to contact Detective Constable Paul Dekker at (905)546-8927 or the Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at (905)546-3851.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.