Mobile Technology connecting vulnerable residents with the services they need

A new app is available that can connect vulnerable individuals with community supports, whether it is a meal, shelter, medical assistance or any other assistance an individual may require. Ample Labs, Halton Region and United Way Halton & Hamilton have teamed up to launch the Chalmers web-app (www.chalmers.app ). Developed in 2019 by tech non-profit Ample Labs, Chalmers is an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that connects vulnerable individuals to critical services like free meals, shelter, clothing banks and more, all in real-time on any desktop or mobile device.

Over 200 participants, representing 95 local agencies, joined an hour-long online learning session last week to preview Chalmers in Halton. Presenters included representatives from Ample Labs, Halton Region and United Way.

“It’s very exciting to see the Chalmers chatbot officially launch in Halton. The Region is proud to support this important technological initiative that will help our most vulnerable populations,” said Gary Carr, Halton Regional Chair. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, reducing barriers and improving ease of access to services for those that need them most remains critical. Thank you to Ample Labs and everyone involved in bringing this new technology to our region.”

Since 2019, the Chalmers web-app has assisted more than 125,000 vulnerable users in Toronto, Hamilton and Barrie. With the additions of Halton, York, Peel and Durham regions this Fall, Chalmers will be available to more than half of Ontarians by year-end.

“We at United Way Halton & Hamilton are proud to support this strategic initiative that aims to serve the most vulnerable in our communities by leveraging technology to reduce barriers to community services like food and shelter,” said Brad Park, President and CEO United Way Halton & Hamilton. “Chalmers has the capacity to reach community members and support frontline workers, both of which have been significantly impacted by this pandemic.”

Ample Labs is a tech non-profit empowering those facing homelessness through technology. Led by Founder and CEO CG Chen, Ample Labs envisions a world where no one has to face homelessness.