OPP officers praised for “Professional and measured” response to vandalized cruiser

The commissioner of the OPP has released video footage showing protesters hitting a police vehicle and throwing rocks as the officers sat quietly in the car. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released the video on their social media Sunday evening after a weekend that saw escalating tension on the Caledonia housing site

The one-minute video shows one masked protestor repeatedly hitting the cruiser with a lacrosse stick while another protestor threw a rock that cracked the windshield of the car

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed they have identified the person with the lacrosse stick, and he will be facing charges. Schmidt adds they are working to identify the other person in the camouflage clothing.

In a statement, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says, protesters have “falsely blamed police for the escalation in Caledonia. Praising the officers in the car Carrique says they “took “a professional and measured response to keep the peace and preserve life while under attack”, adding, “arrests continue as members take responsible and sustained enforcement approach.”

While attempting to arrest those involved, OPP say they were targeted by additional protestors. Police confirmed that they did fire a rubber bullet at a protestor who threw pieces of lumber at police, and that they tased another protestor who was not affected because he was wearing heavy clothing.