No announcement today on Hamton and Peel as COVID cases drop from weekend highs

The province’s health officials and the Premier and Health Minister will not be making an announcement today on whether Halton and Durham regions are headed to a Stage Two lockdown. Meanwhile the province reported 851 cases of COVID19, down significantly from the weekend totals where the number of new cases topped 1,000 for the first time. There were six new deaths recorded. Locally, there are 281 new cases in Toronto, 215 in Peel, 90 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa. There are 679 more resolved cases and nearly 28,700 tests completed. Hospitalizations shot up by 17 to 295, but ICU cases actually dropped by one to 78, and ventilator cases were down by 3 to 51.

Halton recorded 31 new cases of COVID d yesterday down 4 cases from Saturday. Halton’s hospitalization remained stable at 12 cases—2 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington and 10 across the four hospitals operated by Halton Health in Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills.

Hamilton Public Health reported 23 new cases, the highest single day count since last Wednesday. Hospitalization were unchanged at 4.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and other health experts say the weekend’s jump in cases can “almost certainly” be traced back to gatherings on Thanksgiving weekend. The province saw similar increases about two weeks after Mother’s Day and Labour Day.

Health Minister Christine Elliot released a statement that warned the provincial government is ready to take “swift action as needed” to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Sunday and Saturday both set all time records for new COVID cases in Ontario with 1,042 news cases Sunday and 978 Saturday.