Hamilton records 37 new COVID cases, Halton improves

Hamilton has seen a big jump in new COVID 19 cases today with 37 new cases recorded, up 14 from the previous day. There were no new outbreaks reported by Public Health Hospitalizations remain low with only five cases reported. Halton, on the other hand, reported only 18 new cases after two days on the weekend where cases were above 30. The news came on the same day that Premier Doug Ford said there would be no imposition of modified stage two restrictions on the region, a move that was strongly hinted at Friday. Today Ontario Public health officials said the situation in Burlington did not justify a lockdown that would have seen restaurants closed for indoor dining.