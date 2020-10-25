We’re not going to control COVID: Trump Chief of Staff

Yesterday the gaffe of the day was Joe Biden talking about “transitioning away from oil.” Today it was the Republican’s turn with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows saying the US is “not going to control” the coronavirus pandemic, as cases surge across the country and nearly 225,000 Americans have died from the virus. “We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas,” Meadows told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

The White House itself is dealing with a potential second outbreak of the virus after at least five people in Pence’s inner circle have tested positive in recent days. At least 5 people on Pence’s staff including chief of staff Marc Short, are positive for coronavirus

Meadows told Tapper “What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it’s therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don’t die from this,” Meadows said.

The US reported its second-highest day of new cases on Saturday, with nearly 84,000 Americans contracting the deadly virus. Daily COVID deaths have been in the 700 to 900 range this week with a Despite the fact that 5 of his staffers have tested positive for the virus, Vice President Mike Pence, does not currently plan to self-quarantine, and will continue to campaign.

Mark Meadows told CNN “I spoke to the vice president last night at midnight and I can tell you that what he is doing is wearing a mask, socially distancing and when he goes up to speak he will take the mask off and put it back on,” Meadows said. “He is wearing a mask as it relates to this particular thing because the doctors have advised him to do that.”