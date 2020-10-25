No growth in Halton new COVID cases as tougher restrictions are considered

As the province’s health officials and the Premier and Health Minister mull over the fate of Halton and Durham region Halton recorded 31 new cases of COVID d today, down 4 cases from yesterday. Halton’s hospitalization remained stable at 12 cases—2 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington and 10 across the four hospitals operated by Halton Health in Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills.

Hamilton Public Health reported 23 new cases, the highest single day count since last Wednesday. Hospitalization were unchanged at 4.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and other health experts say this weekend’s jump in cases cane “almost certainly” be traced back to gatherings on Thanksgiving weekend. The province saw similar increases about two weeks after Mother’s Day and Labour Day.

Health Minister Christine Elliot released a statement that warned the provincial government is ready to take “swift action as needed” to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“It takes approximately two weeks for public health measures to show their full impact on the rates of COVID-19 transmission and other key criteria in communities,” spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene wrote.

“While today’s data is concerning, the increase in cases may be the result of Thanksgiving gatherings. We continue to urge all Ontarians to do their part and not let their guard down by continuing to limit close contact and practice the public health measures that we know work and keep us safe.”

Today and yesterday both set all time records for new COVID cases in Ontario with 1,042 news cases today and 978 yesterday.