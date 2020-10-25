Another record set as new COVID cases exceed 1,000

Ontario is reporting 1,042 cases of #COVID19 with nearly 38,800 tests completed. It is the second straight day the province has set a new record for newly-reported COVID cases.There are 309 new cases in Toronto, 289 in Peel, 117 in York Region, 80 in Ottawa and 52 in Durham. There are 736 more resolved cases.

Locally Halton region reported 35 new COVID cases—9 in Burlington, 10 in Milton, 11 in Oakville and 5 in Halton Hills. There are 12 patients in Halton Hospital—2 at Joe Brant, 5 in Milton, 4 at Oakville Trafalgar and one in Georgetown.

Hamilton reported only 7 new cases and the number of hospitalizations remained steady at 4.

COVID stats reported on weekends have not always been reliable as some hospitals do not report new cases.