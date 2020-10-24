Burlington leaf collection day is just around the corner

A loose leaf collection service is provided to Burlington residents in the fall. This program is in addition to the yard waste collection service provided by Halton Region.

Residents are asked to follow the guidelines below to help make sure everyone’s leaves are collected:

For updates, visit www.Burlington.ca/LeafCollection or call the Leaf Collection hotline at 905-335-7600, ext. 6129. The hotline will be active after Oct. 15.

Please have your leaves to the curb by the collection date.

Leaves placed to the curb after that date will not get collected in the city’s Loose-Leaf Collection.

If you miss your date, you will need to bag your leaves for Halton Region’s Yard Waste pick-up. Know your collection dates and avoid raking leaves to the road too early. Ensure your leaves are at the curb at the start of your collection date

Make sure loose leaves are not covering catch basins or in the ditches to prevent flooding.

Please make sure leaves do not contain branches or other debris. Leaves mixed with other waste will not be collected.

Remove all sports equipment, including basketball nets, parked vehicles and other obstructions from the road to allow city crews clear access to leaf piles.

Place leaves up to the edge of the curb or roadway in a loose pile so city equipment can reach them.

Avoid placing leaves on sidewalks and walkways.

Do not place garbage bags, garbage bins, Blue Boxes or GreenCarts on top of loose-leaf piles.

2020 Loose Leaf Collection Schedule*

Collection Areas Leaf Collection Date

Zone 1 November 9*

Zone 2 November 16*

Zone 3 November 23*

*All dates are weather dependent. If a snow storm or freezing rain hits, dates could be delayed or cancelled. If this happens, you will need to bag your leaves for Halton Region’s Yard Waste Pickup.