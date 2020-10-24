All-time high for new COVID cases

Ontario is reporting 978 cases of COVID19 overnight. That is the highest single day total of new cases since the pandemic began. There were nearly 44,200 tests completed. Locally, there are 348 new cases in Toronto, 170 in Peel, 141 in York Region, 89 in Ottawa and 51 in Durham. That means there are 180 cases in regions outside the hot spots. Yesterday Premier Ford said there were only five public health units reporting no new cases. That compares to more than a dozen regions with no cases that was being routinely reported up until mid September, There are 625 more resolved cases. Hospitalizations also shot up by 18 cases to 294, and ICU cases increased by 4 to 82. The province has estimated that the system will start to experience difficulty looking after regular ICU news when the number of COVID-related ICU beds reaches 150.

Heading into a weekend where the fare of Halton Region in terms of possible imposition of a modified Stage Two COVID lockdown, the overnight COVID case numbers improved in both municipalities. Hamilton has reported 15 new cases since yesterday, down from 31 the day before. There have been two new outbreaks reported. Three people tested positive at the Restoration Gospel Church, and one case involving a staffer at Chartwell Willow Grove Long Term Care. The number of cases associated with the SPINCO fitness spa now stands at 54 with 52 patrons and two staff testing positive. Local hospitals have a total of four COVID patients. In Halton new cases were down significantly from the day before when 35 new cases were reported. Seven cases were in Burlington, two in Halton Hills, three in Milton and four in Oakville. There were three more persons hospitalized in Halton hospitals bringing the total to 9 cases.