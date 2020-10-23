Slight drop in new COVID cases in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 826 cases of COVID19 as over 40,000 tests were completed. Locally, there are 292 new cases in Toronto, 186 in Peel, 87 in Ottawa and 72 in York Region. There are 733 more resolved cases. Hospitalizations rose by 6 to 276. ICU patients rose by 4 to 78 and patients requiring a ventilator dropped by one to 47.

There were 31 new cases reported in Hamilton, but hospitalizations actually dropped from 6 to 4. Halton reported 35 new cases with no changes in hospitalization as the number remained at 8.

Nationally Canada recorded 2786 new cases of COVID 19, the highest daily total since the pandemic began. Yesterday was also a near record day in the United states with 75,000 new cases reported and 1100 deaths. By comparison Canada had 33 deaths on a record day that saw 2,787 new cases reported.