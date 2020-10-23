“Not a career politician,” Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has announced he will not seek re-election in 2022.

In a Twitter statement released Friday afternoon, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said his future plans do not include running again.

“In my view, Manitoba has far too many career politicians. I won’t be one of them,” he said in the statement.

During his remaining two years in office, Bowman said he plans to continue working “to build a community we can all be proud to call home,” and promised his focus on the job will not waver.

“For each and every day over the next two years I’ll continue to work with the energy and commitment expected of our city’s leader, and in the best interests of our residents rather than the best interests of re-election.”

Brian Bowman, is the City’s first Aboriginal Mayor, was elected as the 43rd Mayor of the City of Winnipeg in a landslide victory on October 22nd, 2014.

Prior to entering the race for Winnipeg’s mayor, Brian Bowman was the Chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, and was instrumental in launching the Winnipeg BOLD Initiative. This community driven think tank brought about the creation of YES! Winnipeg, The World Trade Centre, and the Centralia Conference showcasing Winnipeg to 600 companies from 30 different countries.

As a national leader in the emerging fields of social media, access to information, and privacy law, Brian used his role as a partner at one of Winnipeg’s top law firms to protect victims of cyber-bullying and for the protection of individuals personal rights. As the Chair of the Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG), Brian led a vision that saw an increase in visibility and accessibility for the WAG that resulted in greater programming for school children and a variety of non-profit community partners. This vision also helped the organization continue to see strong surpluses and greater overall community engagement. Brian has served many more not-for-profit community organizations including Ka Ni Kanichihk and the Manitoba Naturalists Society. He served as President of the University of Manitoba Alumni Association, and assisted the Certified General Accountants Association of Manitoba.

Brian grew up in a working-class family in Winnipeg. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Adv) in history and political studies from the University of Manitoba, and a Juris Doctor law degree from the University of Toronto.