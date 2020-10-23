New COVID cases drop in Halton and Hamilton

Heading into a weekend where the fare of Halton Region in terms of possible imposition of a modified Stage Two COVID lockdown, the overnight COVID case numbers improved in both municipalities. Hamilton has reported 15 new cases since yesterday, down from 31 the day before. There have been two new outbreaks reported. Three people tested positive at the Restoration Gospel Church, and one case involving a staffer at Chartwell Willow Grove Long Term Care. The number of cases associated with the SPINCO fitness spa now stands at 54 with 52 patrons and two staff testing positive. Local hospitals have a total of four COVID patients. In Halton new cases were down significantly from the day before when 35 new cases were reported. Seven cases were in Burlington, two in Halton Hills, three in Milton and four in Oakville. There were three more persons hospitalized in Halton hospitals bringing the total to 9 cases.