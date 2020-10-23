Could Halton be next on the Stage Two lockdown list?

Premier Doug Ford told reporters today that a decision will be made this weekend on whether Halton will join the other regions in the GTA that have been placed on a modified stage two COVID lockdown. The premier said an announcement could come Monday.

The region has been experiencing a seven-day rolling average of new cases of more than 32. Also the cases have been equally spread proportionally across the three main populations centres of Burlington, Oakville and Milton.

So far the provinces hospital system has not been affected. In fact today the number of patients in hospitals has remained stable at 8 cases across Halton’s two large hospitals and two community hospitals.

With Halton Region’s case count edging higher over the past week, the premier now says the numbers there are “concerning” and he has been discussing next steps with local mayors. Ford was asked about Durham Region as well, but he did not promise an update on Monday for that region.