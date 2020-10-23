Armed gunman scooped up cash at Barton variety store

Police have released the photo of a suspected armed robber. They are asking if anyone can identify this suspect or have any information on a commercial robbery that took place at a north end Hasty Market earlier this week, they are urged to contact police.

On Monday, October 19, 2020, shortly before 9:25 p.m., a lone male suspect attended the Hasty Market located at 387 Barton Street East. At the time, he was in possession of a black handgun and he demanded cash from the store clerk. The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency and then fled on foot, eastbound on Barton Street.

The victim did not receive any physical injuries during the incident.

SUSPECT

Male

Caucasian with dark coloured surgical mask

6’0 height

Medium to heavy build

Black Hoodie white Puma logo

Dark coloured pants

The investigation is being managed by the BEAR Unit and detectives are asking for assistance from the public with identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Detective Constable Patrick Cole 905-546-8936 or Acting Detective Sergeant Frank De Vuono 905-546-8937 of the Hamilton Police Service BEAR Unit.

To provide information anonymously please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com