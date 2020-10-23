A century of Mums in Hamilton

Beginning today, the City of Hamilton is hosting the sold-out annual Fall Garden & Mum Show at the Gage Park Greenhouse. It is the 100th straight year for the event which first took place in 1920. This year, the City is also incorporating a virtual engagement option to allow residents to enjoy the Mum Show without attending in person.

The event runs daily until November 1, 2020 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. In-person visitors were required to reserve their tickets online in order to secure entry to the show. Masks or face coverings are required and public health guidelines will be in effect. There will be no interactive displays, cafe or family area this year.

The show is hosted with a limited capacity and anyone who was unable to reserve a timeslot or attend the event in person will have the opportunity to watch a virtual tour of the Fall Garden & Mum Show beginning next week on the City website.

For full details about the Fall Garden & Mum Show, or to watch the virtual tour, visit: www.hamilton.ca/mumshow

• The Mum Show is an amazing floral display created by the City’s talented horticulture team which includes displays of over 200 varieties of chrysanthemums, and more than 100,000 blooms.

• This year’s theme pays tribute to frontline workers with constructed floral displays of an HSR bus, a Waste Collections truck, EMS vehicle and more Chrysanthemums traditionally take stage in the autumn as the sumptuous palette of the season revolves around orange, brown, green, yellow and red, with a hint of pink and purple. People want to snuggle up indoors as daylight fades and Chrysanthemums are just perfect for those warm cozy moments. Chrysanthemums bring swaths of colour to the end of summer.

The Mum Show, as most people refer to the show, started in 1920 and has seen many changes over the years. A new theme each year has taken us through dramatic scenes of flowers, colours and displays.

In 2011 the Hamilton Fall Garden & Mum Show took place in the newly built greenhouse facility. Over 20,000 square feet of display space houses the show. The new greenhouse facility allowed for the creation of a new design and layout. A new children’s area, live demonstration area and an expanded vendor area was created. In addition to the many new features, the greenhouse facility allows for an expanded display area with larger isles and multiple areas to rest and enjoy the beauty of the many displays.