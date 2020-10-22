New COVID19 cases back above 800 in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 841 cases of COVID19 as nearly 38,900 tests were completed. Locally, there are 335 new cases in Toronto, 162 in Peel, 106 in York Region and 72 in Ottawa. There are 741 more resolved cases. 9 deaths were also recorded. Hospitalizations increased by 10 to 270. Cases in ICU increased by 3 to 74 and patients on ventilators dropped by one to 48.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 26 new cases of COVID 19. There have been three outbreaks since the last report—ArceloMittal is reporting 2 staff testing positive The Limeridge Mall Foot Locker with two staff positive and Flynn Canada, also with two staff affected. There have been no new hospitalizations, leaving the total in hospital at 6. Halton showed a better picture from the previous day with 25 new cases, 12 in Burlington, 6 in Oakville, 4 in Milton and 3 in Halton Hills. There are 8 people in hospitals in Halton.

One of Hamilton’s new cases is a Hamilton Police Officer. The officer works out of Division 2 in the east end The officer was tested Tuesday and received the test result this morning. The officer last worked on Monday. Hamilton Police Service spokesperson Jackie Penman said the officer did recently have contact with members of the public but they were wearing personal protective equipment. Police are now working “closely” with Hamilton public health as contact tracing takes place, she said.

No other officers are believed to be in isolation as a result of exposure, Penman said. The officer who tested positive is recovering at home. The members’ workplace has undergone a deep cleaning.