New COVID-19 Testing Centre on Hamilton Mountain set to open Friday

Doors will open tomorrow morning at the new St. Joseph`s Mountain COVID-19 Testing Centre at Mohawk College. The self-contained building on the grounds of the College`s Fennell Campus has been fully outfitted with the necessary equipment to safely provide nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) tests to the public. The new testing location will be staffed by St. Joseph`s and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The opening of the new location marks the closure at the end of today, of the temporary testing centre at St. Joe`s West 5th Campus.

In keeping with Ontario Government guidelines, appointments must be made in advance for all testing sites. No walk-ins will be permitted at any Hamilton COVID-19 testing facility. Appointments for the East End and West End COVID-19 Assessment Centres, as well as the new Testing Centre at Mohawk College can be made online by visiting: www.HamiltonCovidTest.ca

Those who do not have access to book online and individuals with accessibility needs can call Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848.

More information on Hamilton COVID-19 Assessment and Testing Centres can be found here: https://www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus/assessment-centres