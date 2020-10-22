New beds to relieve hospital overcrowding

The Ontario government had earlier announced that it was working to ease pressures at Hamilton Hospitals. Today MPP Donna Skelly announced the Ministry of Health is investing in 60 transitional care beds at St. Joseph’s Villa in Dundas.

“The community has been working on this project for more than a decade” said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “I’m so proud to be part of a government that recognizes the value of transitional beds to ease the strain on the acute care system.”

These beds will help alleviate pressures in acute care at both St. Joseph’s Healthcare and Hamilton Health Sciences where one of the major sources of backlogs is the number of patients who are ready for discharge to other less acute facilities but for which there are no available spaces.

“Building more capacity is essential to ensure our health care system is prepared for a surge in demand and supports our ongoing efforts to end hallway health care,” said, Minister of Health, Christine Elliott.

The added transitional beds will help reduce wait times by transferring patients to home or long-term care settings faster.

Having access to new services as close to home as possible is critical for many patients. “That’s why the 60 beds matter” said John Woods, President, St. Joseph’s Villa. “A big thank you to all the donors, volunteers and staff who made this project possible. Thank you to Donna for believing in us.”

The transition bed renovation at St. Joseph’s Villa should be completed by next year.