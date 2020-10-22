Missing teen girl got into a car

The Hamilton Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old Hamilton youth.

On October 20, 2020, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Edman MAHMOUD was last seen getting into the passenger side of a black vehicle in the area of Cannon Street East and East Avenue in Hamilton. There has been no social media activity and police are concerned for her well-being. At this time police have limited friend contact information to follow-up with.

She is described as Female, Middle Eastern. Height 5’4” Medium build, Weight 160lbs. She has Black hair, pulled back and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a grey jacket and yellow dress.

If you have seen Edman or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigation Branch at (905)546-3817 or Detective Sergeant’s at Office (905)546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Also Hamilton Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

On Sunday, October 18, shortly after 9:30 p.m., an 86-year-old male was attempting to cross northbound on Queenston Road, just west of Parkdale Avenue. The male was struck by a westbound motor vehicle approximately 250 meters west of the above-mentioned intersection. The driver immediately pulled over and contacted police. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. His injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

As a result of the level injuries incurred by the pedestrian, the Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or anyone who has dash-cam footage and has yet to speak with police, to come forward.

Speed and driver impairment have been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision.

Out of respect for the family, police are not releasing the identity of the pedestrian at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

