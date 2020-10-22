Halton Police nab two joyriders in one swoop. teen found safe

​Yesterday , at approximately 2:30 am, uniform members of the Halton Regional Police Service were conducting proactive patrols in the Joshua Creek area of Oakville when they observed a Honda Civic and Toyota Highlander traveling in tandem in a tight formation. When officers attempted to catch up to the vehicles they separated and fled the area.

The Toyota Highlander was determined to have been freshly stolen from a driveway nearby. Uniform officers located the Honda Civic and its driver and he was subsequently arrested. The driver of the stolen Toyota Highlander was also located nearby on foot with the assistance of K9 units.

A 17-year-old male from Toronto was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Tristan Tenn (22) of Stouffville was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Break In Instruments

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Marijuana)

The youth was later released on a Release Order. Tenn was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ron Strauch of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2255.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca

Also the case of a missing teen had a happy ending. Halton Police report that 15 year old Jordyn BENTHAM has been located in good health.

Thanks to members of the public and media outlets for all the assistance received.

Tuesday Jordyn left his residence on Waterdown Road in the City of Burlington.