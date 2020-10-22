City selects winning art to support Hamilton’s health care providers

Those grey traffic light boxes that are seen all over town will soon get a makeover. With the help of a citizen-led volunteer jury, the City of Hamilton is announcing the final winning designs aimed at celebrating and supporting our healthcare providers, their patients and the community during these challenging times.

Fifteen winning designs will be printed on graffiti-resistant wraps and installed on select traffic signal boxes at the Hamilton General Hospital, Juravinski Hospital and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Charlton and West Fifth locations. Artists will receive $650 for the use of their work. Installation is expected to take place over next 6-8 months.

The volunteer jury comprised of healthcare workers, graphic designers and artists, reviewed 92 design submissions and short-listed 20. Selections were based on project criteria including, a focus on public health and wellness that supports and uplifts our vital healthcare workers and the patients they serve, artistic excellence, technical feasibility, and ability to deter graffiti. The winners were also determined by an online public engagement consultation that was created for residents to review and provide input on 20 proposals.

“This project provided the City with an opportunity to support artists and for artists to provide some joy and express our collective thanks to the healthcare sector as we move through these difficult times,” said Carrie Brooks-Joiner. Director Tourism and Culture Division

This project is funded by the Transportation and Operations and Maintenance Division and the contributions of developers to the Downtown Hamilton Public Art Reserve. It is part of ongoing graffiti prevention work across the City. . Healthcare providers around the world face the challenge of providing care for patients every day and especially as we continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quick Facts:

• The City defines public art as art created by artists, or in collaboration with artists, through a public process and existing on publicly owned and accessible property. Public art helps strengthen the city’s visual identity, stimulates the economy, and enhances tourism and community pride.

• Since 2010, the City’s public art program has received over 615 artist proposals, consulted with over 9,300 members of the public and awarded 54 public art commissions.

Additional Resources

• The names of the winning artists, images of their proposals and the Jury Report is available for review at: www.hamilton.ca/healthcaretrafficboxart

• For more information about public art in Hamilton, please visit www.hamilton.ca/publicart