BPAC presents ALTdot COMEDY LOUNGE

For 24 years, The ALTdot Comedy Lounge has been one of Toronto's premiere comedy shows and it is going on the road to The Burlington Performing Arts Centre.

Community Studio TheatreThe show has encouraged alternative, untraditional comedy and continues to discover the best talent on the Canadian Comedy scene. The ALTdot provides an alternative to the mainstream in a comfortable cabaret atmosphere. Come and give your immune system a boost with one of the greatest holistic medicines around… LAUGHTER.

Friday November 27th

Rhiannon Archer, named one of “Six Hilarious Female Comedians You Don’t Know Yet—But Should” By BitchMedia, has been preforming comedy for over 10 years across North America. She has been a part of many comedy festivals such as JFL42, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, NXNE, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and more. In addition, she has been nominated for 2 Canadian Comedy Award for Best Stand Up Newcomer and Best Comedy short, One Woman Show, which she wrote and starred. She cannot do mathematics under pressure, enjoys mangos and dislikes mushrooms.

From his start in small town Nova Scotia, Peter White has gone on to perform comedy all over the world. He has his own one hour Comedy Now! special on CTV Comedy, as well as many appearances on CBC at the Halifax Comedy Festival, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Just for Laughs and in the A&E movie presentation Bag of Bones, starring Pierce Brosnan. In the UK he appeared in two episodes of Live at The Comedy Store on Comedy Central. He is heard regularly on XM Radio. For several years, Peter was a writer for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, where he was nominated for both a Writer’s Guild of Canada Award and a Canadian Comedy Award.

Keith Pedro has been one of North America’s rising stars. Recently featured on Kevin Hart’s new Laugh Out Loud network, Keith has toured all across the globe from Montreal’s Just For Laughs all the way to CBC’s Halifax Comedy Festival. You’ve heard his debut Comedy Album “Grindecology” on Sirius XM which reached the top spots for Google Play and Itunes it’s opening week. He is known for his off the top improvisational and crowd work skills performing all across the world, from Festivals to tours, displaying his in your face persona and his fast talking, smart-ass swagger. Even aside from stand-up comedy Keith has done everything from being a part of the E-Talk featured Sketch Crew “THE BOOM” all the way to acting on Degrassi The Next Generation.

For over 20 years, Tim Rabnett has been keeping audiences laughing. Equally comfortable in clubs or corporate settings, Tim uses his analytical and occasionally outrageous worldview to shed insight into topics that range from mundane to the deeply personal. Tim has performed as a headliner across Canada and has been featured at the Hubcap Comedy Festival, the Just for Laughs Festival an on CBC Radio’s LOL.

Saturday November 28

Courtney Gilmour is one of Toronto’s most unique voices and sought-after comedy talents, named by NOW Magazine as “one of the top 10 stage artists to watch”. She delivered a breakout performance at the 2017 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal by winning the Homegrown Comics Competition and filming a set for Kevin Hart’s LOL Network. Courtney’s victory at the 2017 Just For Laughs Homegrown was the first by a female comic in the 19 year history of the event. In 2018 she topped it with televised performances at CBC’s Winnipeg and Halifax comedy festivals, as well as a triumphant return to Montreal to tape a set for The Comedy Network at Just for Laughs.

Alex Wood’s high energy style mixes finely tuned jokes and storytelling. He’s performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs festival twice. Once in 2009 for The Homegrown Show where he was featured in the Montreal Gazette’s “Best of the Fest” article. He made his return in 2017 taping at Kevin Hart’s “LOL Network” and was named one of the “Canadian Acts You Need to Know” by Interrobang. Alex has performed across North America and been featured on SiriusXM, CBC Radio and JFL42 in Toronto. Wood’s podcast, Alex Wood Quits Everything, saw him make appearances on NBC’s Today Show, The Toronto Star, Vice and was nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award. Alex was also in SIRUS XM’S TOP COMIC Finals and can be regularly heard on the satellite network.

Nigel Grinstead’s laid-back charm and absurd takes on life have earned him the reputation of being one most imaginative comics in the Canadian scene. Jumpstarting his career with consecutive victories in high-profile competitions generated a lot of buzz, placing first in the 2014 Toronto Comedy Brawl, as well as taking home first place at the Homegrown competition at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival. All of this momentum granted him the opportunity to perform in festivals all across the country including the Cottage Country Comedy Festival, Sudbury’s LOL Festival, and NXNE. Above all, Nigel has had the distinct honour of taping two sets at Just for Laughs on CTV Comedy Channel, a set for CBC TV at the Halifax Comedy Festival. He was also a finalist in Sirius XM’s Top Comic competition.

Ali Hassan is the host of Laugh Out Loud on CBC Radio and SiriusXM. You can see him right now in the films Mafia Inc and MySpy, and he toured the country with Rick Mercer last fall as part of the Just For Laughs Cross-Canada comedy tour!

