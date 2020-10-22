All sport games paused on City of Burlington sports fields and in facilities

All sport games in City of Burlington facilities and on outdoor sport fields will be paused. Community Sport Organization renters are limited to training only where proper physical distancing can be maintained. There will be no games or scrimmages until further notice.

Following the recommendation of Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health and emerging evidence indicating cases from physical activity settings and contact sports are on the rise, the City of Burlington is taking further action to help reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Chris Glenn, Director of Recreation Services, explained. “In game situations, it is nearly impossible to ensure the players on each team stay two metres away from each other. Ensuring safety protocols is much easier at practices and training sessions. At the end of the day, preventing COVID-19 and protecting our health is what is most important. There are still many opportunities to be active in our parks and open spaces, as well as our Active at Home video series and TelePALS. We are committed to ensuring our staff and participants are safe and healthy.”

Dance is now permitted to continue with restrictions.

Indoor Fitness Pause

The outdoor sports game pause is in addition to the City of Burlington facility indoor fitness pause announced on Oct. 16.

• Pausing all City-run indoor fitness classes for Adult 19+ and 55+, including indoor pickleball and aquatic fitness

• Pausing any City of Burlington facility renter offering indoor fitness programs, including Pilates and yoga. To confirm if your program is still running, check with your organization

The pause will be evaluated frequently and will be lifted once Halton Region Public Health deems it safe to resume these indoor and outdoor activities in City facilities and parks. The City of Burlington will continue to share updates with the public.

For more information on Burlington’s COVID-19 response, visit burlington.ca/coronavirus.

For information on recreation services, visit www.burlington.ca/fall .